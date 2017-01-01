Validator.pizza is a free API to check if an email is disposable.
Validator.pizza is made to prevent users to register to websites with a disposable email address. It checks in the same time if the domain or email is valid.
Complex regular expressions to validate the format of the email
5464 domains and counting! (last update 1 day ago).
Verify MX records for the given domain
Tells you if the email is an alias
I simply do a lot of monitoring to discover new websites that provide disposable domains. And I've set up a system that tracks any changes for knowed websites, in case they add new domains.
It's completely free! I needed this service for others projects, so I figured "Why not making this public and help other people".
The number of request is limited to 120 requests per hour, per IP address. I wanted to make it unlimited, but some people like to go wild, so I had to set a limit to guarantee the good functionality for everyone. If you need a higher limit, please contact me on Twitter.
In order to improve this service, the domains sent to the API are stored. This allows me to find new disposable domains that were not already on the list. Emails are not stored.
Before you start, and if you want to be notified about major updates or breaking changes, please make sure to give me your email in that form. I'll probably never send you an email, but if I have to notified you about something important, that's how I'll do.
Request
GET https://www.validator.pizza/email/email@example.com
Response (JSON)
// Valid email
{
"status": 200,
"email": "email@example.com",
"domain": "example.com",
"mx": false,
"disposable": false,
"alias": false,
"did_you_mean": false,
"remaining_requests": 119
}
// Invalid email
{
"status": 400,
"error": "The email address is invalid."
}
// Requests limit reached
{
"status": 429,
"error": "Rate limit exceeded."
}
Request
GET https://www.validator.pizza/domain/example.com
Response (JSON)
// Valid domain
{
"status": 200,
"domain": "example.com",
"mx": false,
"disposable": false,
"did_you_mean": false,
"remaining_requests": 119
}
// Invalid domain
{
"status": 400,
"error": "The domain is invalid."
}
// Requests limit reached
{
"status": 429,
"error": "Rate limit exceeded."
}
|Key
|Value
|
status (integer)
|
The status of the request. Possibles values are:
|
email (string)
|The email you sent
|
domain (string)
|The domain you sent, or the domain from the email you sent
|
mx (boolean)
|Whether or not the domain has MX records
|
disposable (boolean)
|Whether or not the domain is disposable
|
alias (boolean)
|Whether or not the email is an alias
|
did_you_mean (string)
|Returns a suggested valid email domain based on a list of the most popular email providers. Returns
NULL if the domain is already a valid domain, or if there's no close result.
|
remaining_requests (integer)
|The remaining number of requests for your IP address, for the current hour
|
error (string)
|The description of the error, if the status is different to
200
<?php
$email = "email@example.com";
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'https://www.validator.pizza/email/' . $email);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
$response = curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);
var_dump($response);